Met Office sees ‘chance’ of Rabi-us-Sani moon sighting on Nov 27

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is chance of sighting new moon of Rabi-us-Sani, 1441 AH on the evening of November 27.

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Rabi-us-Sani, 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 20-06 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Nov. 26, 2019, the met office said in a statement.

There is ‘chance’ of sighting of the moon of Rabi-us-Sani on the evening of Nov 27, 2019 (Wednesday), i.e. 29th of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1441 AH, weather department said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on that evening on Wednesday, met office statement said.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the Rabiul Awwal moon is expected to be held on Wednesday.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Rabi-us-Sani moon.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference in July this year recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

