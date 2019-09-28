Met Office says ‘slight chance’ of Safar moon sighting on Sept 29

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said that there is ‘slight chance’ of Safar moon sighting on September 29.

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Safar 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 23:26 PST Sept 28 (tonight) and there is slight chance of sighting the new moon of Safar on the evening of Sept. 29 (Sunday) i.e. on 29th of Muharram 1441 AH, weather department said in a statement today.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening tomorrow, it added.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the Safar moon is expected to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on July 15 this year recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

Comments

comments