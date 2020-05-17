Met Office warns of another heat wave in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Heat Wave Early Warning Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted likely heat wave in Karachi and suburbs from 18 May (Monday), ARY News reported.

“A moderate heat wave is likely to occur in Karachi and suburban areas from 18 May to 20/21 May 2020,” the met office said in its advisory.

The day time maximum temperatures may rise to 40-42ºCelsius during the period, the met office said.

“Surface wind flow will generally be from Northwest/West till afternoon turning to Southwest in the evening during the period,” according to the weather advisory.

The citizens have been advised to remain careful and in shade especially during peak temperature hours from 11 am to 04 pm.

About today’s weather forecast, the PMD said the mercury can go up to 38 degrees Celsius in the city during the day with 55 per cent humidity recorded in the air this afternoon.

Karachi experienced its first heatwave of 2020 from May 5 to 8.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twenty-four hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Yesterday maximum temperature in the country was 45 degree Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh, while 44 degree Celsius in Mithi, Dadu, Chhor and Jacobabad districts all in southern Sindh province.

