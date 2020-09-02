Met office issues weather update for next 10 days in Sindh

KARACHI: After a recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh province, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecasted dry weather in the province for the next 10 days, ARY NEWS reported.

“There will be no rain in Sindh province for now,” the met office predicted saying that the next 10 days would witnesses dry weather in major parts of the province.

It said that the dry weather would help in expediting the rescue and relief works in the province, that is devastated by the recent spell of monsoon.

There could be scattered light rain in some parts of the province, the met office said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on August 29 declared 20 districts of the province including six of them from Karachi as calamity-hit after recent rain spell wreaked havoc in these areas.

Taking to Twitter, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab shared a provincial government’s notification, announcing to declare 20 districts as calamity-affected under the Sindh Calamities Act of 1958.

The six districts of Karachi, where rain has caused at least 33 deaths in the ongoing rain spell, declared calamity-hit included South, East, West, Central, Korangi and Malir districts.

Nine districts of the Hyderabad division, three districts of Mirpurkhas division and two districts from Shaheed Benazirabad division are also declared calamity-hit.

The Hyderabad division areas included Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari and Dadu.

Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts of the Mirpurkhas division and Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad districts of the Shaheed Benazirabad division are also included in the list of calamity-hit areas.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to assess the losses incurred in the districts owing to rain and floods, the notification read.

