#MeToo: Ayesha Omar says she is a victim of harassment but doesn’t have courage to talk about it yet

Renowned actor and presenter Ayesha Omar recently spoke about the MeToo movement and opened up about being a victim of harassment.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan, when the starlet was asked what’s her take on MeToo movement – a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault – she stressed on the importance of talking about it.

“This movement is extremely important because it is so tough to talk about it for people who they go through any kind of harassment or abuse in their life. There are so many men and women in our own industry who have been through it,” she said.

Ayesha added “Now they have finally started speaking about it.”

She talked about the need to give coverage to stories of popular figures because it empowers other victims to come out with theirs.

“Right now we are talking about people who are a little known because they usually get noticed. If an average person makes claims, not many people will talk about it,” she said.

The Bulbulay actor commended victims for gathering the courage to speak up.

“If anybody in any phase of life gets the courage to talk about something, I think its commendable and it is a very brave movement.”

She also went onto say that the movement may also be exploited but that does not make it harmful.

“And, it might have been exploited as well but the movement’s intention itself was not to exploit at all.”

She ended up opening about her own ordeal of facing harassment during her career and said she will hopefully have the courage to speak about it one day.

“Because I have been through harassment in my life and career, I understand how it feels. I don’t have the courage to talk about it yet, maybe someday I will but I can totally relate to everybody who has been through it.”

The celebrity concluded by saying “There is no particular time for one to open up about it, it can take one 20 years, another only one, while for some it takes two minutes. People can come out whenever.”

The actress opened up about the “serious harassment” she faced by a member of the industry last year in April for the first time on a talk show.

