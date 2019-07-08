MeToo: Tanushree Dutta to file protest petition against Nana Patekar

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has opposed the report filed by police giving veteran actor Nana Patekar a clean chit in sexual harassment case.

The actress was represented by her legal representatives at the court and has been granted time to file a protest petition against the B-Summary report.

The Oshiwara police station in Mumbai had cleared Patekar in June of all charges on account of evidence not found against the accused.

The report filed by the police mentioned that the complaint could have been filed to seek revenge and seemed “malicious and fake”, reported India Today.

Read: Tanushree Dutta reacts as Nana Patekar gets clean chit

Dutta, who was unhappy with the decision claimed that her witnesses “have been silenced by intimidation.”

She said earlier “Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case. What was the rush to file a B summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet?”

The Ashiq Banaya Aapne filed a case against Patekar last year in September accusing him of assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Please’ in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie.

Comments

comments