Metro bus to remain partially suspended during Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA) announced that the metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be closed for two hours in the morning and evening due to the cricket match to be played between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday.

The decision to halt the service was taken to ensure security during the matches as both teams arrive and depart from the stadium.

According to a PMA official, the service will be closed from 8.30 am to 10 am and 5:30 pm in the evening till 7 pm.

Traffic plan

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic plan for the second Test match to be played between Pakistan and South Africa from February 4.

According to the plan, the Double road, more commonly known as the Stadium road, will remain closed from the start to the conclusion of the practice session and match.

Traffic coming from Rawal dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi will be diverted to the Expressway.

Commuters can reach Rawalpindi through Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Korali. The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will take a U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use the opposite side to enter Islamabad.

Read More: South Africa tour of Pakistan: Traffic plan unveiled for Rawalpindi Test

The traffic emerging from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi can take Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai routes to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Stadium Road.

The STO further informed that 303 CTP personnel, including seven DSPs, 15 Inspectors, 215 traffic wardens and 65 traffic assistants under the supervision of SSP (Traffic) would be deployed to regulate traffic in the city.

Comments

comments