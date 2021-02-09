Mexican woman marries Karachi man after befriending on social media

KARACHI: A Mexican woman on Tuesday married a Pakistani man in Karachi after both of them fell in love with each other following interactions through social media, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the woman who hailed from Mexico, Sonia Elizabeth, fell in love with Muhammad Amir, a resident of Karachi, after both of them came in contact with each other via social media.

The love for Muhammad Amir forced Elizabeth to come to Karachi, where she married the man, before converting to Islam.

She was named Zainab after converting to Islam. The two of them tied the knot during a ceremony in Karachi later.

However, not all cases of interactions on social media have proved successful and in some cases in had led to online scams.

In one such case recently, the cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi chapter has arrested a ‘foreign national’ for looting a citizen by giving a marriage proposal through social media.

The FIA spokesperson said that a Nigerian citizen was arrested for looting a Swat citizen who promised to marry him while posing as a woman from the United States (US) by using social media accounts.

The accused had reportedly demanded money from the Swat citizen for making investments in Pakistan besides making a promise to marry him. It emerged that the ‘foreigner’ had allegedly promised the Swat man to send $1.5 million to Pakistan.

After being deceived by the accused, the Swat man had submitted millions of rupees to nine different accounts. After sensing for being a victim of cyber fraud, the citizen contacted FIA and registered a complaint.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the Nigerian man had been arrested after he arrived in Peshawar while being an agent of the alleged US woman.

Comments

comments