Mexico president says gang violence persists despite coronavirus

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that violence among criminal groups has persisted despite the coronavirus outbreak on the country.

“It seemed in late March, when the coronavirus had become more widespread, that we would have a considerable reduction (in violence,” he said during his regular morning news conference.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way.”

The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 on Thursday from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases.

