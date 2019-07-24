Video: Police horse runs through downtown Miami street after losing rider

A video circulating on social media shows a police horse running down a Miami street after the officer riding it fell off.

The video, filmed by a witness around midday Tuesday, shows the City of Miami Police horse galloping near the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami.

Police horse escapes in Miami ONLY IN MIAMI 🐴 Just a typical day in Miami where a riderless police horse is seen galloping through downtown. Nothing to see here. http://bit.ly/2Z7eCRC Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The city of Miami Police said one of their officers was riding the horse when they fell off, suffering minor injuries.

The horse continued on, turned the street corner and returned to the stables unharmed.

