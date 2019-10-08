Punjab minister predicts inflation cut in next few months

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday predicted that the inflation rate will be reduced to single digit in next few months, ARY News reported.

In his latest statement, the Punjab minister said that the country has been brought out of financial crisis due to effective steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that around $10 billion loans were paid off during the current financial year.

The minister said that the government has brought economic reformations which improved revenue collection up to 30 per cent. He reiterated that the authorities are well-aware of financial difficulties being faced by the nationals.

Read: Serious concerns over intentions of ‘Azadi March’: Mian Aslam

Iqbal vowed that the government will not let any minister for misusing the national resources.

Earlier on October 6, Mian Aslam Iqbal, while talking to reporters, had said that the provincial government will follow the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan given for the Ehsaas programme. He said that the government has also initiated schemes to provide employment. He added that a loan scheme was also announced for the students of universities.

Iqbal detailed that the government has returned $10 billion loans with one year besides reducing current deficit up to $6.5 billion, as well as decreased Rs45 billion expenses during austerity drive. The provincial minister insisted that the government is bringing reforms to benefit the common man. He vowed that the Punjab government will continue efforts to improve the health sector in coming days.

