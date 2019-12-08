Mian Aslam says working to improve infrastructure of country

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal, said on Sunday that the government is working to improve the infrastructure of the country, ARY News reported.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, while talking to media, said that the previous rulers had claimed to transform Punjab’s capital Lahore into Paris despite the main roads were present in dilapidated condition. He said that the present government repaired the roads of the city.

Criticising the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Iqbal said Maryam Nawaz has pleaded the court to allow her going abroad. He questioned what the absconding leaders of the oppositions are thinking about Pakistan while residing in a foreign country.

He added they got relief from the country and later come back to Pakistan whenever they observe to get a chance to gain power. The minister detailed that the opposition leaders owned 32 companies which found involved in huge corruption up to Rs40-50 billion.

Iqbal said that the global financial bodies including International Money Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) have not admitted for witnessing improvement in Pakistan’s economy. The minister criticised the political rival again, saying that they are worried about not getting a single chance to do corruption.

He said that 35 per cent of employment opportunities were created due to the increase in exports. The minister hinted further action against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

