LAHORE: Former Director General National Electricity and Power Generation Authority (NEPRA), Insaf Ahmed was produced in the court today Monday, ARY News reported.

In relation to the case already being heard in context of undue and illegal favors awarded to business tycoon Mian Mansha’s Nishat Chunian Company, the anti-graft watchdog demanded more time with the former DG-NEPRA.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked for an extension in the physical remand of Insaf Ahmed claiming that further inquiry was required in the case.

A verdict upon the request resulted in the extension of DG-NEPRA’s physical remand by 5 days.

The court was shortly adjourned after the day’s proceedings.

Earlier, The Lahore High Court (LHC) on March 26 directed the business tycoon Mian Mansha to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau and appear before the anti-corruption watchdog whenever called.

The hearing of the case was conducted by a two-member SC bench headed by Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan.

During the course of proceedings, NAB’s prosecutor apprised the court that Mian Mansha was not cooperation with the NAB team in the investigations.

Mian Mansha’s counsel said that Mian Mansha had appeared before the NAB team but he feared of possible detention. The counsel said that Mian Mansha had nothing to do with the hotel in London and demanded of the court to nullify the NAB’s notices.

He said that the hotel was purchased by the family members of the business tycoon.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 15 and directed the counsels to appear before the court on next hearing for arguments.

Earlier, Chief Executive of Nishat Group, Mian Muhammad Mansha, had departed from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office after facing 2.5 hours long interrogation session by a three-member investigation team on March 14.

The business tycoon had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alone in connection with a probe into money laundering case.

However, Mansha’s sons, Mian Hassan Mansha and Mian Umar Mansha, had not appeared in the interrogation session again, sources said.

