Mian Tariq, son declared ‘wanted’ and ‘absconding’ by court in fraud case

MULTAN: Proceedings on an ongoing case pertaining to alleged coercion and fraud committed by the accused Mian Tariq, who is the prime suspect in Arshad Malik scandal continued today (Wednesday).

The Judicial Magistrate today heard the case specifically in reference of fraudulent documents allegedly produced by Mian Tariq and son.

Read More: No truth to reports about forensic test findings in Arshad Malik video scandal: Shahbaz Gill

The court declared both father and son ‘wanted’.

Mian Tariq has levied blamed on a showroom owner of committing fraud worth Rs 50 million against him on a business deal.

The showroom owner claimed that Mian Tariq had forged papers making him the sole beneficiary in the deal.

Read More: Another suspect emerges in Judge Arshad Malik video blackmailing scandal

Mian Tariq and son have been declared wanted and absconding from the court of law after failing to be present in the court during proceedings, despite several summons.

The police was ordered to arrest the individuals and produce them in front of the court of law for further inquiry.

Earlier on July 22 Mian Tariq, the main suspect who made the purported video of judge Arshad Malik, on Monday has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand, ARY News reported.

Read More: Criminal record of suspect behind judge Arshad Malik’s video making

Tariq was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi.

The plea of physical remand of the suspect was turned down by the judge and was sent to jail on judicial remand of 14 days.

On July 17, Mian Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Comments

comments