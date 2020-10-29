Mianwali Express likely to be resumed from October 30

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways decided resumption of Mianwali Express passenger train from October 31, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways said that it has been decided to resume Mianwali Express passenger train from October 30 (tomorrow).

The passenger train will run between Lahore and Mari Indus en route Sargodha and Mandian.

Earlier on October 25, it emerged that Pakistan Railways had decided to outsource commercial management of eight passenger trains to the private sector in order to provide better passenger facilitation to the travellers.

The railway department had sought proposals from the private sector for the outsourcing of commercial management of the passenger trains. In a statement, the spokesperson of the railway department said that eight passenger trains are being privatised.

The trains include Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express, Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Mirpur Khas Mehran Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.

Moreover, proposals had been sought for three routes for Moenjo Daro Express passenger train including Karachi-Multan en route Jacobabad, Kotri-Multan en route Jacobabad and Kotri-Sukkur en route Dadu.

Under the privatisation plan, the trains’ staff will be managed by the private sector, however, locomotives, bogies, technical assistance and fuel will be provided by the railway management.

