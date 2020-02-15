Michael Jackson’s nephew impressed with hospitality on Pakistan visit

Rising american singer and musician Jaafar Jackson is currently in Pakistan on his maiden visit and is blown away by the hospitality.

Born in Los Angeles, California, he is the second youngest son to legendary singer Jermaine Jackson, and nephew to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

His last single Got Me Singing is a hit with 5.2 million views on YouTube.

In an interview, the entertainer shared that he grew up playing golf. “I was not into music till the age of 13. I was playing gold everyday, I was getting coached and then my father gave me a Jackson 5 song Touch to practice.”

His father told him to learn the song in two weeks. When he sang the song, his father saw potential in him. “He started taking me to the studio, I learnt a lot of techniques and new things on how to make a song from scratch and that opened a world of interest for me,” Jaafar shared.

On whether he draws inspiration from his uncle Michael Jackson, he said ” I definitely got inspired by his music always until now. And growing up, I watched his concerts on DVDs and tapes and just study his moves.”

His uncle inspired him by his humanitarian work with charity as well.

Jaafar Jackson is visiting Pakistan with China-Pakistan Investment Corporation and its founding board member, Zeeshaan Shah.

He visited two universities in Islamabad and shared his experience: “It was incredible interacting with the students. They were all so kind, talented and I love how passionate they are with what they are doing.”

The songwriter said it feels incredible to be here in Pakistan. “Everyone in the country has been so kind, welcoming and sweet. So, it means a lot to me and I really look forward to coming back here, doing a show and interacting with more people. I have enjoyed every second of my trip.”

He also revealed on the show that he has been working on an album since the past year and its coming out in summers.

