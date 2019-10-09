Michelle Obama’s next project is companion journal to memoir ‘Becoming’

Michelle Obama’s first project since Becoming is more about her readers than about herself.

Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling Becoming, which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.

It “includes more than 150 inspiring questions and quotes that resonate with key themes in Mrs. Obama’s memoir and that are designed to help readers reflect on their personal and family history, their goals, challenges, and dreams, what moves them and brings them hope, and what future they imagine for themselves and their community,” according to publisher Penguin Random House.

In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”

Comments

comments