‘Micro smart lockdown’ extended to more areas of Karachi as COVID-19 cases rise

KARACHI: The curve of COVID-19 spread has reared its head once again, prompting the authorities to implement a micro-smart lockdown in more districts of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The two-weeks long micro-smart lockdown has been declared in District Korangi wherein specific Union Councils, where the number of cases exceeded expectations, will experience lockdown starting today. A total of nine cases were reported so far in district Korangi.

The lockdown is to begin at 7 pm today and shall remain in practice till October 15.

The Quarter 119 area of Korangi UC-33 is one of the neighbourhoods to experience micro-smart lockdown.

Alfalah Society, Union Council Shah Faisal and Korangi-2 will also face the imposition of the lockdown, while Union Council -1 of Model Colony has also been booked for micro-smart lockdown.

Shadman Town of North Nazimabad, Darakhshan Society of Malir and Quaid Park areas are included in the localities where the lockdown will be imposed starting today.

In the District East, the micro smart lockdown will be imposed starting midnight on Saturday and shall remain in action up till October 17.

The areas to remain under lockdown are the ones to report more cases of the global pandemic COVID-19.

Al Mustafa Apartment of Gulshan e Iqbal rendered under lockdown while Al Kahleej Tower of Gulistan e Johar Block 13, including other areas in the periphery have been listed for micro smart lockdown as well.

Moreover, specified houses of Askari -4 society and Martin Quarters of District East will observe the same lockdown conditions.

It is to be noted that a total of 21 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Al-Khaleej Tower of Gulistan e Johar while Martin Quarters reported 11 such cases, the District Health Officer confirmed thereby recommending the micro-smart lockdown.

