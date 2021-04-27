Micro-smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi’s District Central

KARACHI: In view of the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has imposed micro-smart lockdown in more areas of Karachi’s District Central from April 27 to 11th of May, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in different areas of Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad towns.

In Gulberg Town, 10 union councils have been placed under the micro-smart lockdown. Different areas of Nazimabad number-1 have also been put under restrictions.

The micro-smart lockdown has also been imposed in four blocks each in North Karachi and North Nazimabad.

According to the notification, all persons have to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in these areas, while the pillion riding has been banned. All kinds of gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes.

Earlier today, Sindh had reported as many as 1084 Covid-19 cases and 19 more associated deaths during the past 24 hours.

As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus had died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,624 and 1084 new cases emerged, according to CM Murad.

He had added that 3,549,387 tests had been conducted against which 280,355 cases were diagnosed. The CM had said that currently, 12,466 patients were under treatment. He had added that the condition of 541 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to the ventilators.

