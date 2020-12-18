Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district East

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the disease, the local administration on Friday imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district East for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner placed several localities of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town under the smart lockdown. The orders will come into force by midnight tonight and remain in place till 31st of December.

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the district administration imposed the smart lockdown in Esa Nagri, Civic Centre, Dalmia, PIB, Gulshan 5, Pehelwan Goth, Jamali Colony, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Safoora Colony and other areas.

In Jamshed Town, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam Basti, Mehmoodabad, Garden East, Soldier Bazar, PECHS, Jamshaid Quarters and other areas have been placed under lockdown.

According to the order, pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

