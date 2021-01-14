Micro smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Karachi’s district West

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the local administration on Thursday imposed micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s district West for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put nine union councils of the district under micro lockdown for a period of two weeks from 15th to19th of January.

“In pursuant of the recommendations of the district health officer of the District West regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and the powers conferred under Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, it is hereby ordered that a micro smart lockdwon is to be enforced on the streets, localities of the specified areas in the following sub-division for a period of two weeks from 12:00am 15-01-2021 to 29-01-2021 till 12 am.,” read the notification.

In Orangi Sub Division, Union Council number 4(Muhammad Nagar), UC-11 (Data Nagar), UC12 (Mujahidabad) UC-13 were placed under micro smart lockdown.

Read More: Micro smart lockdown imposed in more localities of Karachi’s District West

In Mominabad Sub Division, micro smart lockdown has been enforced in UC-8, UC-6 and UC-5 while UC-6 and UC-5 of Manghopir were placed under the smart lockdown.

According to the order, pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. Movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, medical stores, bakeries shall be allowed to remain open.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

Comments

comments