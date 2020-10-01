‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in Karachi’s COVID-19 hotspots

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Sindh government on Wednesday imposed a ‘micro smart lockdown’ in certain virus hotspots in Karachi for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ‘micro smart lockdown’ has been imposed in 48 localities of Karachi’s district central. 21 localities of North Nazimabad, 12 localities of Gulberg Town, nine localities of Liaquatabad Town and four areas of North Karachi have been placed under micro smart lockdown’ for two weeks.

All business activities, except for groceries and pharmacies, will remain closed and all public transport including taxis and rickshaws will not be allowed to move in the areas. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown areas shall wear a mask.

Sources said that the Micro smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas on the recommendations of health officials.

Earlier on September 30, the Sindh government had imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighbourhoods of Karachi to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

According to a notification, the government had imposed micro smart lockdown in different localities of District West, Karachi.

The district West areas that had been put under micro smart lockdown include Manghopir Union Council 8 and Gadap Town.

