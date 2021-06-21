Windows 11 is coming: What to expect from new Microsoft OS

Microsoft is ready to unveil its new operating system (OS), likely to be called Windows 11, in a dedicated event on June 24 with the next-generation features and much more.

A press event will be held by the company on June 24 following the announcement of its CEO Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Build developer conference regarding the unveiling of the next version of Windows soon.

It is being said that the company is planning to launch ‘one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade’.

It is quite clear that Microsoft is bringing the next-generation Windows after a leaked Windows 11 build made the headlines this week.

The upcoming event will be started at 8:00 am and streamed live to millions of users around the world at Microsoft’s YouTube channel next Thursday. The mega event will be attended by CEO Satya Nadella and Panos Panay and Microsoft’s chief product officer.

Here’s what we want to know about the likely Windows 11’s potential release date, new features and leaks.

Release date

It is unclear about the actual release date of the next-generation Windows, however, Microsoft hinted to target the second half of the year for its launching.

A media report claimed that Microsoft Windows 11 will be publically launched by the end of the year.

The new Microsoft OS would be ready for the general public even if the Redmond-based reveals Windows 11 next week.

It must be remembered here that any new operating system or software update first gets tested by Windows Insiders (as in the case of a new Windows update) before releasing to PC makers and the public.

Rebranded version of Windows 10X?

Sun Valley is the codename of the visual changes coming to Windows, though it’s not clear if Microsoft launches those features will be done through Windows 11.

Microsoft had announced last month that it would not go ahead with the development of Windows 10X. However, the company had announced in fall 2019 that a brand new operating system was designed for dual-screen PCs.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Moreover, Microsoft said that it would bring some elements of Windows 10X into “other parts of Windows and products at the company.”

Free or paid update?

The chance of a free ‘upgrade’ for Windows 10 users cannot be ruled out, however, the final announcement is due to be made as far as the price of the Windows 11 is concerned.

The launching event will also make it clear whether it would be optional for Windows 10 users to upgrade to the new OS.

If we review the developments, the predictions are not about a small update for the new Windows. The company had officially said once that it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025.

Windows 11 leaked

Microsoft has kind of confirmed the next version of Windows when an unfinished build of what is assumed to be Windows 11 leaked online.

In the leaked online unfinished build, Windows 11 preview brings a re-designed Start Menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar besides carrying new features and modern look. The preview is seemingly confirming the predictions for users to have a new version of the Microsoft operating system.

The Start Menu is pared down and centred including the Taskbar icons which gives its looks similar to the now-cancelled Windows 10X.

There are still pinnable apps but without the classic Live Tiles besides including a new start-up sound and a new ‘Widgets’.

Windows 11 shares the same DNA as Windows 10 and Windows 8. It must be noted that all the features as part of the leaked Windows 11 build are part of an early version of the upcoming operating system, according to the reports.

