Middle class tax cut to be announced over next 90 days

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a tax cut for the middle class would be announced over the next 90 days.

“We are going to be doing a middle class tax cut, a very big one,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview here “We’ll be announcing that over the next 90 days.”

Trump also threatened of imposing 25% tariffs on cars from the European Union, if a deal was not struck.

“Ultimately it will be very easy because if we can’t make a deal, we’ll have to put 25 percent tariffs on their cars,” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

