Miftah Ismail spends the night in Adiala jail due to court order delay

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Finance, Mifath Ismail will spend the night in Adiala Jail due to some delays with his paper work, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court orders were delayed due to the working hours being exhausted for the day.

Read More: NAB requests formation of medical board for Ahsan Iqbal: sources

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier in the day granted post-arrest bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail in a case pertaining to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan approved the bail for the PML-N leader subject to surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

Read More: FIA summons PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Dec 27

Over the course of the hearing today, the chief justice observed that there is no need to keep a person accused of a white-collar crime behind bars.

Miftah Ismail, who had been in Adiala Jail on judicial remand, was taken into custody by the anti-corruption watchdog on Aug 7 when this court declined his request to extend his interim bail in the case.

Read More: Not afraid of arrest, says Bilawal Bhutto

Ismail filed the bail petition after the high court granted bail to former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, a co-accused in the same case.

In his petition Ismail made the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Secretary of Law as party.

Comments

comments