KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail filed on Tuesday nomination papers for by-election on a National Assembly seat (NA-249) in Karachi slated for April 19.

Speaking to the media after submission of his papers, he hoped that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s candidate will win the election in the constituency. Talking aim at the PTI-led federal government, he said prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.

Miftah Ismail said the price of sugar was Rs55/kg when the PML-N’s term in power ended. “Prices of everything have gone up. This is exploitation of the poor,” he said, adding the PTI government has been unable to complete the Green Line project that the previous PML-N government had launched.

He expressed the hope that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement-constituent parties, including the PPP and JUI-F will support him in the by-election.

Earlier today, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers to contest the by-election.

