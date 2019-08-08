Miftah Ismail handed over to NAB on 11-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister, Miftah Ismail has been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 11-day physical remand, over corruption allegations in the ongoing LNG tenders and quota case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Miftah, who was taken into custody, yesterday, by the NAB, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC), turned down an extension in his bail plea, along with former MD PSO, Imran ul Haq were presented before the duty judge of NAB court Tahir Mehmood.

During the hearing of the reference, the PML-N leader was shocked after hearing that the accountability bureau has requested his 15-years remand.

The NAB prosecutor, admitting his mistake corrected the tenure of remand to 15 days.

Later, the court approved 11-day remand of Miftah and the former PSO MD and ordered to present both before the court on August 19, again.

Yesterday, Ismail who was attending court proceedings over a bail petition he had submitted prior in the Islamabad High Court was apprehended by a NAB team which got there after the politician’s bail request was rejected by the court.

Investigations officer of the anti-graft watchdog apprised the court that the LNG sector was suffering an annual loss of $228 thousand annually due to the underhanded practices carried out by the previous government functionaries in the past on the matter.

The IO had further stated that the Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil was being investigated for his role in the apparent scam.

