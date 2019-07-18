Former Finance Minister possibly gone into hiding from NAB, sources claim

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today claimed that the former Minister for Finance of the country has been in hiding from a possible arrest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-graft watchdog has been searching for the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) stalwart in reference to the corruption allegations against him but has as yet remained fruitless, sources claimed.

Miftah Ismail was summoned today in NAB’s Islamabad Office in context to the corruption allegations against him over misuse of power in allotting LNG quotas during his tenure.

Sources also revealed that the anti-corruption bureau raided the politicians office too but he was not to be found.

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 7 extended interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in a case pertaining to Liquefied Natural Gas quota scam was approved till May 30.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah asked the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer that whether they wanted to arrest the petitioner.

The NAB official apprised the court that he had no arrest warrants so far against Miftah.

The NAB officials requested the court to grant them sometime to submit answer against the bail petition. On the request of NAB officials, the court extended the interim bail of Miftah till May 30 and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 16 had granted protective bail to former finance minister, Miftah Ismail in a case related to liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) quota scam reference.

Two member bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb had took up PML-N leader’s bail plea.

Miftah along with his counsel had appeared before the court for the hearing.

Ismail had appealed the court to grant him interim bail until final decision on the inquiry pertaining to the LNG case. Miftah had insisted in his plea that the accountability watchdog was carrying out alleged baseless inquiry against him as he has nothing to do with the scam.

