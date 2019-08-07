Miftah Ismail’s bail rejected, taken into custody from court premises

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail has been taken under custody by the National Accountability Bureau over corruption allegations in the ongoing LNG tenders and quota case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ismail who was attending court proceedings over a bail petition he had submitted prior in the Islamabad High Court was apprehended by a NAB team which got their after the politicians bail request was rejected by the court.

Investigations officer of the anti-graft watchdog apprised the court that the LNG sector was suffering an annual loss of $228 thousand annually due to the underhanded practices carried out by the previous government functionaries in the past on the matter.

The IO further stated that the Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil was being investigated for his role in the apparent scam.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on August 2 extended interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) quota case till August 7 (today).

IHC bench comprises of Acting Chief Justice Mr. Justice Aamir Farooque and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Expressing annoyance, the court directed Miftah to submit further documents in connection with the case.

Comments

comments