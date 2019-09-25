MiG-21 fighter jets continue to prove to be ‘flying coffins’ for the Indian Air Force (IAF), as another aircraft on Wednesday crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, police said.

بھارتی ریاست گوالیار میں بھارتی طیارہ گرکر تباہ بھارتی ریاست گوالیار میں بھارتی طیارہ گرکر تباہ.#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The aircraft, which was on a routine mission, crashed around 10.30 am in Choudhary-ka-Pura area of Bhind’s Aalori village, located nearly 140 km from the Gwalior airbase, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta informed newsmen. An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot after getting the information.

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/Gdmik5RhTN — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Superintendent of Bhind Police Rudolf Alvares said, “The two pilots ejected safely, according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters.”

Both the pilots were admitted to hospital by the IAF rescue team, he added.

Earlier in the month of March, IAF had also lost one of its MiG-21 fighter jets as it crashed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner during a routine mission.

According to Indian media reports, the plane took off from Nal near Bikaner crashed after being hit by a bird, whereas the pilot ejected himself safely.

India has lost at least 8 warplanes this year so far, two of them were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in a recent engagement, in which pilot Abhinandan was also taken into the custody and later released as a goodwill gesture by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

