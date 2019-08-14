Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on split with Miley Cyrus

Actor Liam Hemsworth confirmed the news of split with pop star Miley Cyrus on social media and wished her ‘nothing but health and happiness going forward’.

The couple who tied the knot on December 23, 2018 have agreed to separate after less than a year of marriage.

After Cyrus posted a photo of herself on Instagram not wearing a wedding ring, rumours of a split between the 26-year-old singer and her Australian husband were afloat. A representative for Cyrus confirmed the news to People Magazine. But the 29-year-old actor has confirmed it himself now.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old confirmed the news. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.” he wrote.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs. They met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and were engaged in 2012 but ended it the following year. In 2016, they were engaged again.

And in December 2018 they married in a private ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, only a month after losing their California home in a wildfire.

Comments

comments