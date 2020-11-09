Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the USA’ makes a comeback after Biden’s win

After Joe Biden thwarted Donald Trump to win the US Presidential race on November 7, it really seems to be a party in the USA and what better way to celebrate than cranking out Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit Party in the USA once again?

That’s exactly what revelers on the streets of USA did when Biden was announced as the winner of US Presidential Elections 2020 after a long and particularly tense race! According to Variety, the song once again entered the iTunes Top 200 chart in the US as people blasted the song from their balconies and on the streets to celebrate Biden’s victory on Saturday.

People in Times Square chant and sing @MileyCyrus' "Party In The USA" to celebrate #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/lQGGmLAkie — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 7, 2020

An unofficial Joe Biden account had first tweeted, “Go celebrate! Listen to Miley Cyrus’ Party in the USA!” before being suspended for impersonating the President-Elect. That did not put a damper on the party, however, as people proceeded to upload on-ground videos singing the song to celebrate!

Soon enough, the song had re-entered the charts with many radio stations in the US also bumping the song on their playlists. Even Cyrus herself took note of the re-emergence, tweeting a video-edit of Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris with the song playing over it.

“Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris,” she tweeted.

From New York to Washington DC, and even right in front of the White House, the song seemed to be the anthem of the weekend!

.@MileyCyrus’ “Party in the USA” blaring outside the White House pic.twitter.com/ksvEc8tluI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 7, 2020

HUGE Crowd in D.C singing Party In The USA ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/F23NIbASnb — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 7, 2020

“People have been driving by blasting Party In The USA." – ABC News Achor! pic.twitter.com/6GPjYEFP0G — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 7, 2020

Cyrus has made her support fro Harris and Biden known throughout the election campaign. She also hosted an Instagram live session with Harris back in October, talking about importance of voting and the difference that young people can make in today’s political environment.

