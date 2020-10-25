Keel-laying of MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy held in Karachi

KARACHI: The keel-laying ceremony of 2nd MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) for the construction of technologically advanced warship, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Minister for Defence Production, Ms Zubaida Jalal, representatives of M/s ASFAT Turkey, Istanbul Naval Shipyard and officials from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy and KS&EW attended the event.

Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar termed keel laying of Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM Corvette as a historic event for defence production ministry, KS&EW and M/s ASFAT of Turkey.

He appreciated the commitment and dedication of M/s ASFAT, a Turkish state-owned defence firm, and KS&EW for construction of technologically advanced corvette. The chief guest also marked that Turkey stands in solidarity for Pakistan’s principle stance over Kashmir issue and Azerbaijan conflict.

Zubaida Jalal also appreciated the performance of Karachi Shipyard and underlined that indigenisation is the forefront of our policy besides underscoring that it is convincing to see the state-of-the-art warship is being built in Pakistan.

Earlier, the MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognisant and aligned with the goals set forth by the government and Pakistan Navy to pursue self-reliance in the defence shipbuilding industry.

He emphasised that deep-rooted friendship with brotherly country Turkey for the mega project will open new vistas of further cooperation in the field of indigenous warship construction and other defence sectors in Pakistan.

Construction of corvettes in Pakistan is aimed to provide impetus to the local shipbuilding industry and to further enhance KS&EW capabilities. The ships are being constructed as per modern naval ship class standards with stealth features.

The second MILGEM Class Corvette will be delivered in the early half of 2024.

