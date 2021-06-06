Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Militant involved in attacks on security forces arrested in Sukkur

atm, robbery, minor boy, arrest, police,

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of CTD, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Sukkur and arrested a suspect associated with a banned organization. During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to attacking on a camp of the security forces, the spokesperson added.

He told the investigation officer that he had been deputy commander of the insurgents’ training camp.

Read More: Two terrorists arrested while transporting huge cache of arms: CTD

Earlier on June 6, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists after an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kalat town.

The CTD spokesperson had said that two terrorists had been arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Kalat when they were transporting a huge cache of arms. The arrested terrorists were being interrogated, the spokesperson had added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan Railways announces compensation for victims of Ghotki train accident  

Pakistan

Sindh calls PSDP schemes’ provincial distribution ‘unfair’

Pakistan

Budget 2021-22: PM Imran Khan chairs NEC meeting to decide on development funds

Pakistan

KP govt decides against hiring lower cadre staff on permanent basis

[X] Close