Militant involved in attacks on security forces arrested in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of CTD, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Sukkur and arrested a suspect associated with a banned organization. During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to attacking on a camp of the security forces, the spokesperson added.

He told the investigation officer that he had been deputy commander of the insurgents’ training camp.

Read More: Two terrorists arrested while transporting huge cache of arms: CTD

Earlier on June 6, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists after an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kalat town.

The CTD spokesperson had said that two terrorists had been arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Kalat when they were transporting a huge cache of arms. The arrested terrorists were being interrogated, the spokesperson had added.

Comments

comments