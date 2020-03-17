Militant killed in Swat during police encounter

SWAT: A militant was killed during an alleged gunfight with police in Swat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Swat Muhammad Ijaz said that the police conducted a search operation in the area and cordoned off the militant in a neighbourhood. “During a gunfight, the police was able to neutralize the criminal,” he said.

The militant is identified as Altaf and was involved in various acts of target killing. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On March 09, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and foiled terrorist activity, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to ISPR, two high profile terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), while Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation, two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The martyred officer hails from Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan and left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter.

During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorist hideout, said ISPR in a statement.

