Any military aggression to turn into Pak-India nuclear war, warns AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Wednesday warned that any military combat or limited war will turn into a full-fledged nuclear war, ARY News reported.

Addressing ‘Kashmir Conference’ in Islamabad, Masood Khan said that threat of another Indian attack on Pakistan could not be ruled out. He said that He said that Pakistan had fought six wars against India for the independence of Kashmiri people.

Masood Khan maintained that the entire Pakistani nation stood firm with Kashmiris and hailed the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the longstanding Kashmir issue before the world. He said that Pakistan was fighting Kashmir case at the international forums.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that India was hatching conspiracies to create differences between Pakistan and Kashmiri people. Masood Khan underscored the need for unity to foil the Indian nefarious designs.

Read More: Any military exchange between Pak and India not to remain limited: AJK president

Earlier on October 1, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan had warned that any military exchange between India and Pakistan will not remain limited and added that it would escalate to nuclear level.

In an interview, Masood Khan had said that the deteriorating security situation in occupied Kashmir had the potential to escalate into a nuclear conflict.

Comments

comments