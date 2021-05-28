Pakistan-Egypt begin first-ever joint military exercise ‘Sky Guard-1’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani-Egyptian air defense exercises dubbed “Sky Guard-1” began in Cairo, Egypt, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday.

According to ISPR, the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt’s first Joint Air Def Exercise “Sky Guard -1” 2021 was held in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The military’s media wing said that the two weeks long Joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between two countries in face of existing and emerging threats in the air def domain.

The ISPR further said the exercise will focus on greater integration, interoperation ability, synergy, information gathering, decision making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

“The participating troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment. Troops of Pakistan and Egyptian Air Def tentacles will participant in the first-ever Joint Air Defence exercise btw the friendly countries,” the press release added.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Chirag Haider, Director General Joint Staff Headquarters witnessed the opening ceremony, while Egyptian Chief of Air Def, Major General Mohamed Hagezy Abdel Mawgood along with other military officials from both countries were present.

