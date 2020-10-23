No military solution to Afghan conflict, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s desire to enhance fraternal relations with Afghanistan in all areas during a meeting with Mir Rahman Rahmani – the Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga.

Mir Rahman Rahmani along with his delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad on Friday, according to a statement released by PM House.

The prime minister highlighted that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Emphasizing the need for a negotiated political settlement, the premier reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan welcomed Mir Rahmani on his first visit to Pakistan as Speaker of Wolesi Jirga and appreciated increased exchanges between the two parliaments.

He added that peace in Afghanistan will benefit both the countries by opening new avenues for cooperation and enhanced connectivity with the Central Asian Republics.

The premier remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies and complementarities which can only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

The Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment on 26-27 October in Islamabad reflects Pakistan’s strong desire to achieve progress on the bilateral economic agenda

