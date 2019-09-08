Commissioner takes note of milk being sold at Rs140 per liter in Karachi

KARACHI: Prices of dairy milk saw a sizeable increase in the metropolis, reportedly being sold at Rs 140 per liter by many, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Commissioner Karachi has issued strict directives on the matter and has ordered concerned authorities to take prompt action against those seen selling milk above the government authorized prices.

A decision has been made to fine and jail such individuals and shop owners seen involved in the illegal practice.

Commissioner Karachi has also asked the people of Karachi to buy milk only on the prices regulated and determined by the government, which are Rs 94 per liter.

A team of concerned officials is on the prowl to nab those found selling milk at extravagant prices.

Sindh government on August 27 directed commissioner Karachi and the price magistrates to take action against shopkeepers selling milk at the higher rates in Karachi.

The orders were issued by CM Sindh’s Special Assistant, Khatoo Mal Jevan.

Government has fixed rate of Rs.94 per litre milk, he said and added that no one would be allowed to sell the same at Rs. 110 per litre.

