Milk shortage looms over Karachi as sit-ins expend to further spots

KARACHI: Milk crisis is looming over Karachi as sit-ins in solidarity with the victims of the Machh massacre expended to further locations on Friday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dairy Farmers Association Vice-President Ashraf Gujar said that milk could not be supplied in various areas of the metropolis on Friday owing to the sit-ins and blocked roads.

He feared thousands of litres milk would spoil if the road are not cleared. Ashraf Gujar said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fodder were parked outside the city and their animals are facing starvation.

Read More: Major Karachi roads blocked as sit-ins against Machh killings go on

It is pertinent to mention here that the sit-ins in solidarity with the victims of the Machh massacre continued at 26 spots in Karachi on Friday morning, causing traffic jams in the port city.

The 20 locations where the sit-ins are being held include Numaish Chowrangi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Star Gate, Malir-15, Steel Town Chowrangi, Safora, Safari Park, Abbas Town, Johar Morr, Nipa, Maskan Chowrangii, Nazimabad Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Aisha Manzil, Surjani, and North Nazimabad No.7, according to the Karachi traffic police.

The sit-ins are likely to continue until the main protest staged by members of the Hazara community on Quetta’s Western Bypass near Hazara Town ends. The Hazara community has been protesting along withe the dead bodies of the coal miners killed in a brutal attack since Sunday.

Comments

comments