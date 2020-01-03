Millions watched ‘Visit Pakistan’ video showcased at LNYDP

LONDON: ‘Visit Pakistan’ video message on London’s New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020 was watched by more than half-million street spectators and millions on TV channels across the globe.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London, the video aired on Giant Screens installed along the Parade route at Piccadilly Circus, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben/Houses of Parliament to introduce the world tourists to the magnificent travel treasures of Pakistan.

The video contained Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message, photos of the country’s most beautiful tourist destinations, glimpses of the Royal Couple’s recent visit to Pakistan and High Commissioner’s message highlighting ‘Pakistan a Land of Million Opportunities’.

Braving the chilly weather of London, the revellers were seen taking photos of the “Visit Pakistan” video for sharing on social media. High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, who attended the Parade said, “Pakistan is a land of million opportunities. Running the ‘Visit Pakistan’ video message on Parade is a great opportunity to capitalise on the growing interest of international tourists in Pakistan.

Recently a famous American publication Conde Nast Traveller declared Pakistan as No.1 tourist destination for 2020. Similarly, the British Backpacker Society ranked Pakistan as the 3 rd highest potential adventure travel destination for 2020.

The High Commissioner thanked the Bestway Group, United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for sponsoring the “Visit Pakistan” video.

