Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite you to their wedding!

Wedding bells seem to be getting closer for popular couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram!

The couple, who announced their official engagement earlier in May, has shared what seems to be their wedding invite with fans and followers on Instagram; an elegant blue-and-white envelope that simply reads, “Ahsan Mohsin Ikram & Minal Khan.”

Minal cheekily captioned her post, “You’re invited,” while Ahsan had a more heartfelt message for his bride-to-be.

“My heart belongs to you now forever,” he wrote, to which Minal replied in the comments with, “Forever and always bubs.”

The couple, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their official engagement on Instagram with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Ahsan, on the other hand, also posted pictures with his lady love, and wrote, “I promise to love you till my last breath!”

