Pictures from Minal Khan’s birthday go viral, thanks to this revelation!
Actor Minal Khan is officially off the market!
One of the most sought-after TV actors, the 22-year-old Jalan star confirmed long-standing rumours about her love life, making her relationship with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Instagram official much to the delight of her fans.
A day after a cosy 22nd birthday celebration courtesy of Ahsan, Minal shared a picture with him with a heart and key in the caption, alluding to their romance! That’s one way to say that her heart is locked on Ahsan!
View this post on Instagram
Ahsan also shared a series of pictures with his lady-love, wishing her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my favourite!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here’s wishing the two all the best for their relationship!