As Pakistan eased lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan headed to the beach to enjoy some family time.

Turning to Instagram, Minal shared a picture with her elder sister. The starlets are all smiles in the photo.

The Bay Dardi actress also took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself taken at the beach and captioned it “#perfectsunday”

On the work front, Aiman was last seen in a drama in 2019. She took a break from acting after giving birth to her daughter, Amal, in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Minal is winning the hearts of the audience with her character Nisha in ARY Digital’s Jalan.

