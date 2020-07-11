Web Analytics
Minal Khan and Aiman Khan enjoy beach day out

Minal Khan Beach Day Out

As Pakistan eased lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan headed to the beach to enjoy some family time. 

Turning to Instagram, Minal shared a picture with her elder sister. The starlets are all smiles in the photo.

Hani never takes picture with me!

The Bay Dardi actress also took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself taken at the beach and captioned it “#perfectsunday”

#perfectsunday❤️

On the work front, Aiman was last seen in a drama in 2019. She took a break from acting after giving birth to her daughter, Amal, in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Minal is winning the hearts of the audience with her character Nisha in ARY Digital’s Jalan.

