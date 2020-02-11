In pictures: Minal Khan explores Egypt with her mother

Popular Pakistani actor is currently holidaying in Egypt – a fascinating location with a rich history and culture –with her mother.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos from her trip. An aesthetic shot of the starlet posing against the Great Pyramid of Giza is doing rounds on social media.

Sharing her experience of visiting the country that dates to the time of the pharaohs, Minal wrote on a travel group “Exploring EGYPT and loving it. Let me know if anyone of you is around.”

“So happy to see all your travel photos. You look gorgeous,” actress Komal Khan commented on her post.

Minal’s travel partner, Uzma Mubeen, also posted a photo with her daughter from Egypt, famed for sites like the pyramids and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Fans praised the Hassad actor for taking her mother everywhere with her and for being an ideal daughter.

Comments

comments