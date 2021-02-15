Minal Khan engaged to beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram?

Love is in the air, especially for lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram!

It seems like Ahsan decided to seize the perfect moment this Valentine’s and finally put a ring on it: in his latest post on Instagram, Minal can be seen flaunting a rock on her ring finger. Ahsan simply captioned the post, “Happy Valentines Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

Minal, on the other hand, also took to Instagram to share a picture with her Valentine, writing, “Love is in the air. Simple and sweet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

The duo have been making headlines since going public with their love after Minal’s birthday celebrations in November 2020. Pictures of the two love birds from the celebrations made waves on social media.

We hear wedding bells in the near future! What do you think?

Comments

comments