Minal Khan shares adorable photo with her niece

Popular actor Minal Khan recently took to social media to share an adorable photo with her niece, Amal Muneeb.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo in which she can be showering love and kisses on Amal.

“Happy times. Forever grateful,” she captioned the photo.

Amal is the daughter of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. She was born in August last year.

Several celebrities including singer Aima Baig, model Sadaf Kanwal and Mushk Kaleem, actors Shagufta Ejaz and Kinza Hashmi dropped comments on the photo which went viral among her fans instantly.

“Omg this baby,” Baig commented.

Minal Khan is all set to star in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama Jalan starting June 17. The starlet had said earlier that she wants to bring versatility to her work with this new show.

