Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were blessed with a baby girl in August and since then the excitement to see the first glimpse of the “star daughter” has been all-time high among the couple’s fans.

Though Aiman Khan shared a picture with her little one and better half a week ago, it was her sister and “Hassad“ actress Minal Khan who, today, gave her fans a clear glimpse of what the baby Amal Muneeb looks like.

In an Instagram post, Minal, the proud Khala, shared an adorable picture with her beautiful niece.

“This is love at first sight❤️ the moment when I saw her for the first time I didn’t know my little butterfly was waiting to see me as well,” Minal wrote while posting the picture.

Here it is

The ‘Ghairat’ actor Muneeb Butt and ‘Bay Dardi’ actress Aiman Khan tied the knot in November 2018 in Karachi. They were blessed with a baby girl in August.

View this post on Instagram My beautiful world ♥️🦋 @erumkhancouture @studio86th @sabsthesalon @ss_zubair A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Sep 27, 2019 at 3:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram Aiman and Amal♥️ A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

