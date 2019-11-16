Minister advises against dragging feet on removing Nawaz’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif be allowed to travel abroad for treatment following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling on his petition seeking unconditional removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

He in a statement said today’s LHC verdict which let the former premier go abroad be respected.

The minister advised against dragging feet on removing the former premier’s name from the no-fly list.

He said he was in contact with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, not his elder brother.

Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given credit for allowing candid discussion in meetings of the federal cabinet.

Earlier this evening, the Lahore High Court let former premier Nawaz Sharif fly abroad for four weeks without furnishing an indemnity bond as demanded by the federal government.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, ordered the federal government to remove the name of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader from the ECL without setting any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, also maintained that the former prime minister can extend his stay if his health required so.

