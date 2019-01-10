Minister asks IG Police Sindh to enforce order on gas cylinders

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister of Transport Awais Qadir Shah has asked the I.G. Sindh Police for implementation of the order of removing gas cylinders from school vans, ARY News reported.

Provincial transport minister in a letter to the Sindh Police chief has asked for implementation of the government order about removal of CNG cylinders from the vans used for transportation of school students.

He said that the children not being provided safe vehicles for school transport despite clear government orders.

He said the van owners despite the government orders insisting against removal of cylinders.

Shah said he has recommended the education department that the vans’ road fitness should also be checked out along with removal of the gas cylinders.

The government of Sindh will not compromise on the safety of children, he further said.

Sindh minister said that the education department had issued orders for removal of gas cylinders after a ruling of Sindh High Court (SHC), which had ordered for it four years ago.

Awais Qadir Shah said that in compliance to the court order, his ministry has summoned a meeting to devise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the school transport.

The meeting will be held at Sindh Assembly building on January 16, he added.

Comments

comments